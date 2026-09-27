Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has dismissed Dauren Kosanov from his post as defense minister. The decree was signed on September 27, Kazakh authorities said.

The official announcement of the personnel decision does not specify the reason for the dismissal. It comes just three days after a serious incident during a military exercise in the Caspian Sea, in which 14 servicemen died.

On September 24, 17 servicemen were swept into the sea in the Mangystau region while performing a combat training mission. Three were rescued, and 14 died. On September 25, the search ended after the bodies of the last two servicemen were found.

Inspection of the Ministry of Defense

The personnel change also followed another decision by Tokayev. On September 26, the president created a special commission for a comprehensive inspection of the state of the Ministry of Defense.

The commission must check, among other issues, the financial and material and technical support of military units. It has been instructed to present the first results of its work within seven days.

In parallel, the investigation into the tragedy in the Mangistau region continues. Criminal proceedings have been initiated in the case, and the competent authorities are examining the circumstances and causal links surrounding the incident.

Kosanov has been at the head of the military department since 2025.

Dauren Kosanov is a lieutenant general in aviation. He was appointed Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan on June 8, 2025, having previously served as Commander of the Air Defense Forces and Deputy Minister of Defense.

A curious detail is that Kosanov was reappointed to the post when the new government was formed in early September. Thus, his dismissal comes just a few weeks after his re-appointment.

The tragedy shook Kazakhstan

After the incident, Tokayev declared September 25 a day of national mourning and ordered all circumstances surrounding the incident to be established. State institutions reported that the families of the deceased were being provided with the necessary assistance.

14 servicemen died during exercises in the Caspian Sea

The incident occurred on September 24 during the exercise “Khazar Korgany – 2026“ in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. Servicemen were swept out to sea when the weather deteriorated sharply and the wind increased. Initially, the Ministry of Defense reported 19 people, but later the number was revised to 17.

Fourteen servicemen died and three were rescued. The rescue operation ended after the bodies of the two servicemen, who had been missing until now, were discovered, reported “Astana Times“.

Five commanders detained

The Kazakh Interior Ministry has announced the detention of five representatives of the defense system. Among them are the chief of staff and the first deputy commander of the Navy, commanders of two military units, the commander of a marine company and the commander of the boat involved in the incident.

According to the prosecutor's office, searches were carried out, more than 30 servicemen were questioned, and documents and video materials were seized. 12 expert examinations have been ordered. The investigation is examining whether safety requirements were met, how weather conditions were taken into account, how the exercise was organized, and what technical condition the boat was in.

“Those whose actions or inaction led to this tragedy will be held accountable to the full extent of the law,“ Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said.

The government commission, headed by Bozumbayev, continues to work to clarify the causes.

Sources: Tengrinyuz, Astana Times, Trend