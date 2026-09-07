Escalation: Strikes in Zaporozhye, Sevastopol and Sochi

The military conflict has escalated sharply in recent hours with a series of massive air strikes. As of 4:25 a.m. Bulgarian time on September 7, 2026, serious incidents were reported both on Ukrainian territory and in the occupied regions and the Russian Federation itself.

A strike on a commercial facility in Zaporizhia

On the night of September 7, the Russian army launched a massive UAV attack on the city of Zaporozhye. According to official information from the head of the Zaporozhye Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov, one of the drones hit a massive shopping center, as a result of which a large fire broke out. Emergency services teams were immediately sent to the scene. According to preliminary data from local authorities, the incident passed without casualties or injuries. The new attack follows a series of serious airstrikes in the region in recent days.

Source of information: RBC-Ukraine (www.rbc.ua) and Ukrainska Pravda (pravda.com.ua).

Tragedy in Sevastopol: Victim and injured after drone attack

In parallel, Moscow-appointed authorities in occupied Sevastopol reported a massive Ukrainian drone strike. The city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, confirmed that air defense forces shot down three drones, which detonated when they fell in residential areas.

The attack was a 15-year-old girl died from her wounds in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. Others three injured received medical attention, with one man in critical condition and currently in a coma. According to experts on the scene, the drones were loaded with additional metal striking elements to cause maximum damage. Material damage was caused to nearby buildings, a kindergarten and cars.

Source of information: Kommersant (www.kommersant.ru) and Russian media channels (t.me/mash).

New explosion at the oil base in Sochi

A serious incident was also registered on Russian territory in the resort city of Sochi. For the second time in a few days, it is a local oil depot, owned by major Russian energy companies, which had already been hit in an attack on September 4, exploded. Eyewitnesses and local residents reported that the facility was smoldering after the initial strike, and then a new large-scale fire with thick black smoke broke out. Authorities urged citizens to close their windows due to the smoke. According to preliminary information, there are no new injuries in the latest explosion.