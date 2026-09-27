Tourist bus overturns in Germany, there are victims

Two people lost their lives and nearly 25 were injured after a bus overturned on the A96 motorway in southern Germany, police said, quoted by DPA.

A police spokeswoman said that another person was in a critical condition with serious injuries and his life was in danger. The number of injured could also rise.

The accident happened early this morning shortly before 06:00 local time (07:00 Bulgarian time) on the A96 motorway near the town of Buchloe in the eastern part of the Allgäu district in the province of Bavaria. The incident occurred at the junction of the roads leading east to Buchloe and west to Landsberg am Lech.

A group of around 40 to 50 tourists, mostly from the Philippines, were travelling on the bus, a police spokeswoman said.

The vehicle veered off the road to the right, without being caused by other vehicles, then overturned and came to rest on a slope on one side of the motorway.

Many emergency services were dispatched to the scene and the motorway was closed in both directions. The prosecutor's office has appointed an expert to determine the cause of the accident.

The town of Buchloe is located right on the A96 motorway between the Bavarian capital Munich and Memmingen.

Incidents involving tourist buses are a common cause of more serious accidents. For example, on September 6 this year, 30 people were injured after a car collided with a bus and another vehicle in slow-moving traffic, DPA recalls.