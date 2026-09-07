The Chinese state-owned company Jilin Chemical Fiber Group could have supplied Russia with materials necessary for the creation of hundreds of kamikaze drones. Moreover, these supplies were concealed, writes Politico, quoted by Focus.

The publication writes that the documents studied by Western governments present the most convincing evidence to date that the Chinese state corporation continues to provide assistance to a company that is under sanctions and is part of the Kremlin's military-industrial complex.

Judging by the publication, we are talking about Jilin Chemical Fiber Group – a large Chinese state-owned company, which is one of the world leaders in the production of advanced chemical and composite materials.

Thus, according to transport and customs documents, the Chinese company concealed the delivery of 46 tons of carbon fiber chemicals to a subsidiary of the Russian "Rosatom“ earlier this year. In particular, this corporation develops key components for kamikaze drones.

The publication notes that Chinese components have long been extracted from Russian drones in Ukraine. However, the documents, compiled by Russian sources from the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, close to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, describe for the first time in detail how the Chinese state-owned company exported the most important components for the production of drones directly to Russia.

According to a representative of the US government, the special committee of the US House of Representatives on China affairs has studied these documents and recognized them as “authentic“.

A Ukrainian government official told the publication that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has also studied the documents and confirmed their authenticity.

“The Chinese state-owned company Jilin Chemical Fiber Group did not respond to numerous requests for comment,“ the publication added.