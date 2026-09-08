Kiev detains another pro-Russian agent who coordinated strikes against Southern Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has detained a local mobilized serviceman in the Mykolaiv region who helped coordinate Russian strikes against Southern Ukraine, reports "Ukrinform".

The investigation has established that while serving in one of the artillery brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the suspect helped direct Russian missile and drone strikes against neighboring units of the Defense Forces in the Mykolaiv and Odessa regions.

According to the case materials, the suspect coordinated his activities remotely with an officer of the FSB military counterintelligence via an anonymous chat in a messaging application.

SSU cyber specialists have revealed his contacts with Russian intelligence, documented his espionage activities and detained him at his place of service.

The investigation has established that the soldier came to the attention of the FSB after he deserted from his military unit and began looking for easy ways to make money on Telegram.

After being recruited, the deserter returned to military service to perform intelligence tasks, including secretly identifying the locations of logistics warehouses and concentrations of equipment of the Defense Forces.

The Russian side also sought to obtain personal data on the commanders of units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces participating in combat operations on the southern front.

The agent collected information for subsequent transmission to the FSB in the form of screenshots of Google Maps marked with Ukrainian military facilities.

During the searches, investigators seized a smartphone containing evidence of his cooperation with the Russian intelligence service.

SBU investigators have charged the suspect under Art. 111, Art. 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - treason committed during martial law.

The suspect is being held without bail. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Officers of the military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, recently detained a Russian agent couple in Kharkiv - a serviceman of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and his wife.