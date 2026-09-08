Russia: Iran is the most pressing political issue for BRICS

The situation around Iran is the most pressing political issue for BRICS, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

He made the statement in an interview with TASS ahead of the group's summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, excerpts from which were published this evening.

"The situation around Iran is complicated by the fact that within BRICS there are countries that take a sharply critical position regarding Tehran's actions and recent ones, he said. In general, the situation in the Persian Gulf region is the most pressing of all political issues for the BRICS members."

"I can imagine a situation in which this topic, in the contacts between the leaders and in the preparation of the final document - and we are currently very busy with this, by the way - would require considerable time. I cannot predict the outcome today," Ryabkov concluded.