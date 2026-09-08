According to Witkoff, significant progress was made during his visits to Moscow and Kiev, including on future trilateral

One of the two special envoys of the White House for Ukraine – Steve Witkoff – said in a post on the X platform that during his visits together with the other envoy Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kiev, significant progress was made, including on scheduling trilateral talks to find a way out of the war, BTA writes.

„Significant progress was made, including movement on scheduling additional trilateral talks. President Trump is working hard to stop the killing and for a lasting and sustainable peace,” wrote Witkoff.

He recalled that Kushner and he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and in Kiev the delegation was joined by national security advisers from the United Kingdom, Germany and France.

Witkoff and Kushner visited Moscow on September 5 and Kiev the next day.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham spoke today with US President Donald Trump. The two agreed that efforts to achieve a ceasefire to end Russia's war in Ukraine needed to continue, the British Prime Minister's Office said, as quoted by Reuters.

“The Prime Minister reaffirmed Britain's support for Ukraine and for the recent US-led peace talks,“ a Downing Street spokesman said.

Burnham and Trump also discussed the situation in the Middle East. The British prime minister stressed the importance of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, the spokesman added.

The conversation took place after US peace envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev yesterday.

A day earlier, they spoke in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.