Political upheaval in Berlin: Merkel and MFA with sharp criticism

Germany is experiencing a historical turning point after the triumph of the “Alternative for Germany“ in Saxony-Anhalt, while Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful reported serious dissatisfaction with Volodymyr Zelensky over the lack of orders for the German military-industrial complex.

BERLIN – The political landscape in Germany is in a state of unprecedented tension. The historic election victory of the far-right party “Alternative for Germany“ (AfD) in the state of Saxony-Anhalt [kurs.com.ua/ru/novost/1478184-merkel-nazvala-peremogu-adn-u-saksoniyi-angalt-istorichnim-perelomom] caused shock waves among the ruling party and veterans of German politics. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel reacted extremely emotionally to the results, while at the same time the country's Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful openly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky [ura.news/news/1053125538].

Angela Merkel: “My heart bleeds” after the AfD triumph

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that she remains deeply shocked by the election result in Saxony-Anhalt, where the AfD won an impressive 43.8% of the vote [korrespondent.net/world/4910029-merkel-otreahyrovala-na-tryumf-ultrapravoi-adn-v-hermanyy]. During her speech at the Digital X digital exhibition in Cologne, Merkel commented on the situation directly: „As a member of the CDU, my heart is bleeding, I must say this with complete sincerity“ [life.ru/p/merkel-frazoy-serdtse-oblivaetsya-krovyu-otsenila-triumf-adg-na-vyborah].

Merkel described the event as „a real turning point“ in the history of the Federal Republic [kurs.com.ua/ru/novost/1478184-merkel-nazvala-peremogu-adn-u-saksoniyi-angalt-istorichnim-perelomom] and subjected the previous strategy of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), led by the current Chancellor Friedrich Merz, to serious criticism. According to her, the policy of erecting the so-called “political firewall“ (complete isolation and distancing from the AfD) has failed and does not convince voters [news.ru/europe/serdce-krovyu-oblivaetsya-merkel-o-pobede-adg]. She called on traditional parties to stop their fixation on the AfD, focus on real problems and strengthen their presence on social networks, where right-wing populists dominate [korrespondent.net/world/4910029-merkel-otreahyrovala-na-tryumf-ultrapravoi-adn-v-hermanyy].

German Foreign Ministry takes a sharp tone towards Volodymyr Zelensky

Amid the domestic political crisis, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful publicly expressed strong dissatisfaction with the behavior of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky [ura.news/news/1053125538]. In an interview with the authoritative tabloid “Bild“ Vaddeful revealed that in a recent conversation with Zelensky, he clearly stated the need for Kiev to take into account Germany's economic interests [rosbalt.ru/news/2026-09-09/mid-frg-otchital-zelenskogo-za-nedostatok-voennyh-zakazov-5678298].

The German top diplomat stressed that Berlin had provided and planned over 100 billion euros in aid for Ukraine [rosbalt.ru/news/2026-09-09/mid-frg-otchital-zelenskogo-za-nedostatok-voennyh-zakazov-5678298], but the German taxpayer should see a return through orders for the local defense-industrial complex. Vadeful expressed disappointment that Ukraine does not sufficiently attract German companies to its military procurements [osnmedia.ru/politika/glava-mid-frg-vadeful-prizval-ukrainu-uchityvat-interesy-germanii/]:

„We support you, but I have to explain to German taxpayers why this is happening. This will work best if Germany provides support through its defense industry in all purchases,“, the minister was categorical [rosbalt.ru/news/2026-09-09/mid-frg-otchital-zelenskogo-za-nedostatok-voennyh-zakazov-5678298].

The German authorities have already demanded from Kiev an official analysis and urgent measures to correct the situation with the distribution of arms orders [rosbalt.ru/news/2026-09-09/mid-frg-otchital-zelenskogo-za-nedostatok-voennyh-zakazov-5678298].