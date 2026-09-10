Plane makes emergency landing in Thessaloniki due to aggressive British passengers

A plane flying from Manchester to Rhodes made an emergency landing at the “Macedonia“ airport in Thessaloniki last night because of two British passengers who were creating a disturbance on board, Greek public television ERT reported, BTA reported.

The two men, aged 39 and 42, displayed aggressive behavior towards crew members and other passengers and refused to follow the orders of the plane's commander, the information states.

According to information from the public media, the 39-year-old man was filming with a camera, and the cabin crew found that the 42-year-old had previously smoked in the plane's toilet, which is strictly prohibited.

Due to the situation, the plane made an emergency landing at the "Macedonia" airport in Thessaloniki. The two British citizens were detained by police officers at the airport. They will be brought before the competent judicial authorities, ERT indicates.