Xi Jinping to visit India for BRICS summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the BRICS summit in Delhi on September 12-13, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said today, quoted by “Reuters“, BTA reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Iranian counterpart Massoud Pezeshkian, South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto are also expected to attend the forum, along with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

India, which will host the summit over the weekend, will have the difficult task of emphasizing the global reach of the bloc, although the war between the US and Iran is dividing its members, as Tehran and Abu Dhabi are two warring parties in the conflict.

UAE to be represented by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to be represented at the forum by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE, a BRICS member, has been the target of Iranian attacks since the start of the war and last month severed all trade and financial relations with Tehran, Reuters reports.

Doubts about a common position of the BRICS

According to analysts, a possible joint declaration by the BRICS member states is unlikely to affect the current geopolitical situation, but could demonstrate, that the bloc remains united against punitive economic measures such as Western sanctions against some of its members.