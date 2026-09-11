Trump with a shocking $5,000 plan: Congress was redundant

Donald Trump announced before the Republican Party convention that he had received and implemented a historic "mandate to save America." During the key event in Dallas, the American president dropped a real political bombshell. He promised every adult citizen a one-time payment of $5,000 if Republicans retain control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections in November.

J.D. Vance, whom the convention delegates enthusiastically welcomed as the next US leader, urged Americans to vote en masse and not support a "crazy bunch" of Democrats. In an official statement to the media, quoted by the CNN news channel (https://www.cnn.com/2026/09/10/politics/live-news/trump-midterm-convention-live-updates), Vance stressed that the party is fully prepared to deploy the mandate of the MAGA movement. Trump, for his part, categorically threatened to block all legislative initiatives by the Democrats if they somehow manage to achieve a victory on the ballot.

However, the president's surprising financial idea caused serious upheavals among conservatives themselves. The authoritative publication The Washington Sun (https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/09/10/what-know-about-trumps-promised-5000-payouts/) revealed that the proposal for mass checks came as a complete surprise to Republicans in Congress, and many of them express obvious skepticism due to the huge cost of the plan, exceeding 1 trillion dollars. Growing fears of a new push for Inflation and rising national debt have fueled debates surrounding the campaign.

Despite constitutional norms, Trump told reporters that he did not think Congressional approval was necessary to distribute the $5,000 to Americans. Financial experts and opposition figures were quick to counter his words. A BBC report (https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8r6vj7r8rko) states that by law the White House cannot unilaterally spend budget funds without the approval of the legislature, making the promise a risky legal and political issue just weeks before the election.