South Korean intelligence is investigating whether Kim Jong-un has an older son

South Korean intelligence is still investigating whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has an older son, but has confirmed its assessment that his daughter Kim Joo-e is likely to be his successor. This is reported by the Associated Press, quoted by News.bg.

The South Korean intelligence agency said that even if he has a son, he is probably not in a position to succeed him. They also claim that Kim Jong-un has a younger child, whose gender has not been confirmed.

Kim Joo-e, who is believed to be about 13 years old, began appearing in public with her father in late 2022. She has attended a number of important events, including missile launches and major military parades. North Korean state media describes her as his "most beloved" and "respected" child and increasingly show her closeness to the leader.

The daughter's name has not been officially confirmed

It is important to note that the DPRK government has not yet officially confirmed the name of Kim Jong-un's daughter.

The world learned the name Kim Ju-e from former American basketball player Dennis Rodman after he visited North Korea in 2013 and met with the family of the country's leader.

South Korean intelligence also indicated that the assessment of the political status of Kim Jong-un's daughter is based on an analysis of her public appearances and the way in which state authorities treat her.

The question of succession

The question of whether Kim has an older son is important for the future succession of power, since North Korea has a deeply rooted patriarchal system, and The country has so far been ruled only by men from the Kim dynasty.

Some experts do not believe that North Korea's elderly top brass would accept a woman as leader. Others note that Kim Jong-un, at 42, is still too young to name a successor, as it could weaken his sense of absolute power.