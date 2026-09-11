Serious bus crash in Switzerland: There are deaths and injuries

At least five people were killed and 40 were injured in a tourist bus crash in eastern Switzerland, local authorities reported, Reuters and the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

Three of the injured are in serious condition, seven have moderate injuries and 30 have minor injuries.

The bus carrying a tourist group from the Netherlands went off the road and overturned yesterday afternoon in a remote Alpine area between the towns of Zusch and Zernez in the canton of Graubünden. Police and emergency services were sent to the scene. According to police, the bus was carrying 45 adults.



The identities of the five deceased, all adults, have not yet been officially established. Published footage from the scene of the accident shows the bus overturned on its side by the roadside, surrounded by police cars and emergency services.



A representative of the Dutch Association of Travel Companies confirmed that a company bus had been involved in a serious accident. According to information provided by the tour operator, the passengers were Dutch citizens. The prosecutor's office and the police have launched an investigation to determine the causes and circumstances leading to the accident.