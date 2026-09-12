Zelensky: We will respond to blackouts, there will be food

Ukraine is fully ready to respond reciprocally and with dignity to any attempts by Russia to cause an energy collapse in the country in the upcoming winter. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the international forum “Yalta European Strategy“ (YES-2026), emphasizing that the country has learned to effectively counter enemy attacks on critical infrastructure.

According to him, if Moscow resorts to deliberate blackouts and energy terror, Ukraine will give exactly the same response, although the country does not count on deliberate humanitarian catastrophes. As an alternative, the head of state pointed to the need for a negotiation process, a complete unblocking of the Black Sea and achieving an energy truce.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing blockade of the Black Sea and the risks to the global market, Zelensky gave firm guarantees for the country's domestic population, noting that Ukrainians will not be left without food, although exports are difficult and the world is threatened by a serious food crisis.

The material for the Fakti news site was updated at 04:10 Bulgarian time on September 12, 2026 based on official statements from the YES-2026 forum and data from the Information Agency “Ukrainska Pravda“ (pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/09/11/8053039/), Media Agency “RBK-Ukraine“ (www.rbc.ua/ukr/news/zelenskiy-ukrayintsi-zalishatsya-yizhi-ale-1789152989.html) and Portal “Unian“ (www.unian.net/war/zelenskiy-prigrozil-rf-iz-za-ee-namereniy-ustraivat-blekauty-v-ukraine-13497189.html).