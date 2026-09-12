The interim government of Romania has categorically denied the speculation circulated in the public space about a potential collective resignation of the caretaker cabinet. The official statement comes at a time of heightened political tension in the country, caused by the ongoing stalemate with the formation of a regular government.

The official spokesperson for the government in Bucharest, Ioana Dogioiu, made an extraordinary statement to the media, quoted by the Romanian national media Digi24, in which she emphasized: „I am observing that information is being spread about the resignation of Prime Minister Ilie Bologian. This is absolute fake news. Such an issue is not on the agenda at all.“

Why did the rumors of the cabinet resignation appear?

The media buzz around Palatul Victoria (the official residence of the Romanian Prime Minister) intensified after publications in local and international agencies, according to which the liberal ministers discussed the possibility of resigning. The main reason for these analyses is the growing pressure on Romania's sovereign credit rating. The country is facing faces a real risk of being downgraded to “junk“ (risk status) in the upcoming Standard & Poor's rating on October 2. Speculation has emerged that a possible resignation would force President Nikusor Dan to accelerate consultations for a new prime minister.

The Social Democrats (PSD), who are the largest political force in parliament, regularly call for the termination of the interim government's powers. For his part, Ilie Bologian himself said in an interview with B1 TV that the political crisis has “gone on too long“ and the solution is a transitional cabinet of technocrats, not political puppets.

How did the political crisis in Romania come about?

The chronology of events shows serious instability in our northern neighbor in recent months:

May 2026: The government of Ilie Bologjan fell after a successful vote of no confidence, submitted by the Social Democratic Party and supported by the far-right opposition (AUR). Since then, the cabinet has been operating with caretaker status.

The government of Ilie Bologjan fell after a successful vote of no confidence, submitted by the Social Democratic Party and supported by the far-right opposition (AUR). Since then, the cabinet has been operating with caretaker status. June 2026: The first nominee for the new prime minister – Eugen Tomak, resigned from the mandate. After him, Adrian Veșșșa also failed to gather the necessary majority in parliament.

The first nominee for the new prime minister – Eugen Tomak, resigned from the mandate. After him, Adrian Veșșșa also failed to gather the necessary majority in parliament. September 2026: Talks have been blocked by the summer recess of MPs, while markets remain uncertain and the absorption of billions of euros under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is at stake.

Despite criticism, the interim government has assured the public that the state apparatus remains stable and functioning normally. The main priority remains preparing the state budget for next year and ensuring the country's energy security for the upcoming winter.