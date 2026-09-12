Human emotions, recreated through traditional Indian dances, became the central theme of the cultural program during the gala dinner hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for participants in the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Among those attending the event is Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in the Indian capital for the forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other BRICS leaders are also participating in New Delhi. Their presence at the meeting was also confirmed by Reuters.

According to the concert program, which TASS has reviewed, the performance is built around the idea of emotional harmony. Various human states are presented through plastic arts and traditional Indian dance styles, including forms of ancient and medieval origin.

From love to fear and anger

The production follows a peculiar philosophical path through human feelings.

The story begins with the awakening of sound and moves on to love and beauty. This is followed by the perception of time and the symbolic dialogue between the past and the future.

In the following parts of the performance, the dancers recreate fear, disgust and anger. Gradually, these states give way to compassion, joy and valor, before the performance reaches its finale, dedicated to peace and tranquility.

Each individual mini-performance is dedicated to a specific emotion, which, according to the artistic concept, is also associated with a specific Indian deity.

Thus, the cultural program uses the classical language of Indian dance not simply as a demonstration of national heritage, but as a means of presenting universal human experiences.

A message of unity amidst political differences

The concert is built around the ideas of harmony and unity, which India places among the symbolic messages of its BRICS presidency.

The choice of this theme has a special context. The New Delhi meeting brings together countries with serious differences on some of the biggest international conflicts.

Earlier today, the BRICS managed to unanimously adopt the New Delhi Declaration, despite differences among individual members. In the document, leaders express “deep concern” about the escalation in the Middle East, call for maximum restraint and insist that international disputes be resolved through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy.

Achieving a common position was particularly difficult due to the presence of both Iran and the United Arab Emirates in the BRICS. Despite their differences, both countries supported the joint document.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the opening of the meeting that BRICS has now reached a stage where unity among members must be translated into concrete results on the international stage.

Xi calls for peace, Putin speaks of a new economic model

The cultural program followed a day filled with political messages.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on BRICS to play a peacemaking role in the conflict in the Middle East. According to him, war is not in the common interest of the international community, and China is ready to work with other members of the organization to achieve peace and stability.

Vladimir Putin, for his part, used the forum to insist that BRICS develop a more independent economic infrastructure. The Russian president spoke of creating a “new, sustainable platform for global growth“ and criticized Western sanctions and trade restrictions.

Against this backdrop, the gala dinner spectacle offered a completely different language for the same idea that India is trying to impose as the host of the meeting: the possibility of overcoming differences through dialogue and the search for common ground.

Instead of declarations and diplomatic formulations, the message was conveyed through music and dance. The journey from fear and anger to compassion, joy and peace became the artistic finale of the first day of the BRICS leaders' meeting in New Delhi.