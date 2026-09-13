Russia attacks Odessa and Nikolaev, over 200 battles on the front

The situation in Ukraine remains extremely tense towards 5:00 hours Bulgarian time on September 13. Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out a series of massive air attacks against civilian, logistical, and energy infrastructure in southern and central Ukraine. At the same time, the intensity of ground fighting has reached new heights, with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria reporting record levels of fighting along the line of contact.

Second consecutive strike on a residential building in Odessa and attack on “Nova Poshta“

For the second time in a day, Russian shells and drones hit a multi-story residential building in the city of Odessa. According to information from regional authorities, the upper floors of the complex are seriously compromised and a large-scale fire has broken out on site. Emergency services teams continue to clear the area and search for survivors. [1, 2, 3]

This new incident follows the heavy blow of the previous day, when the death of one person, and 26 others were injured (including children). Additional tension was also brought by the targeted attack on a logistics terminal of the private postal operator „Nova Poshta“ in the Odessa region, where there are also registered injured employees and civilians. [1, 2, 3]

More details about the situation in real time are reported on the official channel of the National Police of Ukraine – t.me/UA_National_Police.

Partial blackout in Nikolaev after power grid hit

In the neighboring regional center Nikolaev, the situation with critical infrastructure has sharply deteriorated. The regional military administration (OVA) reported that Russian forces had attacked key energy facilities in the region. [1]

As a result of the strikes, the city was partially out of power, with entire neighborhoods left without power and water supply. Emergency teams are working in conditions of high risk of aftershocks to stabilize the power grid. [1, 2, 3]

Official reports from the local administration are regularly updated on the Mykolaiv Oblast website – mykolaiv.official.gov.ua.

Fires in Kyiv region

The airstrikes have not spared the capital. In Kyiv region, large warehouses are burning due to falling debris and direct hits from enemy attacks. Firefighters and rescue teams have been mobilized to contain the blaze to prevent it from spreading to neighboring industrial areas. [1, 2]

The information flow is monitored directly through the State Emergency Service of Ukraine – dsns.gov.ua.

Over 200 combat clashes: Pokrovskoye direction under heavy pressure

The ground situation on the front line is seriously escalating. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, more than 200 combat encounters. [1]

The situation of Pokrovskoye direction, which continues to be the main objective of the Russian offensive. During the day, Ukrainian defenders managed to repel 25 attacks in the areas of several key settlements. Despite intense artillery fire and assaults, the defense lines in this sector are currently holding their positions. [1, 4]