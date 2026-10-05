After the foiled attack: US rushed to withdraw its bombers from the British base "Fairford"

The United States withdrew its B-1 bombers from a British air base a week after five men were arrested nearby on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts — an alleged plot that British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said was likely supported by Iran, reports "Reuters".

The planes were based at the British base "Fairford" — the preferred European US base for bombers, located 145 km west of London. It was recently used for US strikes against Iran. A Pentagon official said yesterday that the planes have now returned to their bases in the United States.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps warned in late July that the base was a legitimate target. A NATO military source said: "Iran still poses a serious threat to US facilities in the UK".

The five men arrested by British police have been released on bail, and the incident remains largely unsolved. A sixth man —a British-Iranian citizen, arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts — was also released on bail.

Iran has said that the accusations that he was involved in any plot are baseless, and its Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in X: "I can confirm that in Iran's view, the release of suspected terrorists working for foreign countries speaks for itself. You are looking for a calf under the ox".

As one of the few European US Air Force airfields suitable for heavy bombers, the "Fairford" base has historically played a key role in previous US military campaigns in the Middle East, although the bombers are not permanently stationed there.

During the current conflict, the US has been authorized to use "Fairford" only to strike Iranian missile sites that attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz — so-called defensive strikes — after London refused to allow the US to use British bases for offensive strikes against Iran.

The approach has strained relations between the US and Britain, traditionally one of Washington's closest allies.

"We can now confirm that all US bombers that were stationed at the British base "Fairford" have been redeployed back to their permanent bases in the United States," a Pentagon spokesman wrote in an email.

The Pentagon added that US bomber forces remain ready to provide precision global strike capabilities "anywhere, anytime".

"The New York Times", citing two US officials, reported that the US rushed to move the bombers over the weekend after commanders received new warnings about an Iranian-backed plot. According to the publication, some of the aircraft left the base, while aerial refueling aircraft were still being sent to the area.

Christoph Bergs, a defense analyst at the Royal United Services Institute, a think tank, said that the redeployment in the short term would reduce the US ability to "rapidly increase the number of flights against Iran, which reduces the threat level to some extent."

However, he noted that the use of the "Fairford" was already limited by London's condition to carry out only defensive strikes. The aircraft could now potentially be sent to either Diego Garcia or bases in the Persian Gulf, which would reduce the need for additional aerial refueling due to the greater distance. However, this would depend on available capacity, negotiations with allies and security, he added.

In the early hours of September 27, five British men in their 20s were arrested after they were seen running towards a plane from three white vans parked near the base. Police said no explosive devices were found, but a small amount of petrol was found.

US President Donald Trump said at the time that the plotters had planned "major damage" and that it may have been linked to Iran, adding that he would not release the suspects on bail.

A senior NATO military official said the move would have no impact on the Alliance: "NATO's defensive capability to respond quickly to any aggression remains unchanged and unrivaled thanks to the unity, strength and combined capabilities of 32 countries"

Source: news.bg