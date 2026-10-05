Netanyahu: Israel will pursue all those involved in the October 7 attacks

Israel will continue to pursue all those who were involved in the attacks against the country on October 7, 2023. This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a state ceremony in memory of the soldiers and security forces personnel who died in the three years since the attack by “Hamas“, reports “Times of Israel“, reports News.bg.

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel still has a number of tasks that the country intends to complete. The Prime Minister also stated categorically that there will be no Hamas government in Gaza.

“Anyone who participated in the attack on us, anyone who held our hostages, lives with their days numbered“, Netanyahu said. According to him, Israel is “settling its score“ with the “Hamas“ terrorists every day.

Speaking of Lebanon, the Israeli Prime Minister said that his country will continue to strike “Hezbollah“. According to him, Israel will create an opportunity for peace with a country where the vast majority of people want peace with Israel.

Netanyahu also said that Israel will not allow Iran to threaten the existence of the country. According to him, the regime in Tehran is in its weakest state since its inception. Israeli PM predicts Iranian regime is fighting for survival and will soon disappear.

Netanyahu said Iran had a three-part plan to destroy Israel. According to him, it includes terrorist proxies, missiles targeting Israeli cities, and nuclear bombs that threaten to wipe Israel off the face of the earth.

The Israeli PM stressed that through joint combat operations, Israeli soldiers have cut off Iran's "terrorist tentacles" and pushed enemies far from the country's borders, creating buffer zones.