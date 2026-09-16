Moscow's international isolation and pressure on its intelligence and economic networks are intensifying at an unprecedented pace. To current time on September 16, 2026, American institutions have triggered severe punitive mechanisms, while European services have been confronted with new Russian espionage anomalies and revealed schemes to circumvent the sanctions regime. [1, 2, 3, 4]

US Congress launches bill on “hell sanctions“

The US House of Representatives has officially voted on a procedural resolution with a score of 7:3, giving the “green light“ to a final vote on the long-prepared bill on „hell sanctions“ against Russia and Iran. The document, whose main co-author was the late Senator Lindsey Graham, provides for a drastic expansion of the powers of President Donald Trump. [1, 2, 3, 4]

If passed in the days before Congress's fall recess, the law would allow the imposition of up to 100% tariffs on countries (such as China and India) that continue to buy Russian oil, uranium and gas. The text also provides for a total blockade of the Russian “shadow fleet“ of tankers, as well as cosmic 500% tariffs on any direct Russian imports to the US. [1, 2, 3]

The US accused Russian intelligence of preparing contract killings

At the same time, the US Department of Justice issued a shocking accusation. During an emergency press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Attorney General Todd Blanch announced that an indictment against a group of Russian citizens who acted as agents of Russian intelligence (RIS network). [1, 2, 3]

Russian spies are accused of financing terrorism and organizing a large-scale conspiracy to contract killings around the world. According to the FBI, the group was also preparing an assassination attempt against a well-known Russian dissident, who they believed was currently hiding in the Washington, D.C. area. [1, 2]

The Russian drone “Gerbera“ proved impervious to X-rays in Poland

In Europe, attention is focused on the Polish coast of the Baltic Sea. A Russian military drone found there in excellent technical condition - probably a new model “Gerbera“ - has military engineers on edge. Polish experts admitted that the special coating of the drone is not affected by X-ray radiation at all and the device remains completely impenetrable to standard scanners. [1, 2, 3]

The military is looking for alternative methods to inspect the inside of the machine without the risk of activating its built-in explosive self-destruct system. Scientists are rushing to study the technology, as this is the first such well-preserved Russian drone of a new type captured on NATO territory. [1, 2]

Finland unravels smuggling for the Russian military-industrial complex worth millions

In Helsinki, customs and investigative authorities announced the successful disclosure of a complex gray logistics scheme for the supply of prohibited equipment for the Russian heavy industry and the military-industrial complex. The investigation has established that two Finnish companies illegally exported high-precision hydraulic pumps, valves and electric motors worth a total of 5.9 million euros to Russia. [1, 2, 3]

In the documents, buyers in Kazakhstan and Turkey were fictitiously declared as final destinations, but the goods were redirected directly to the Russian Federation. Two people have been brought to justice, one of whom is already a repeat offender with four other pending cases for violating European sanctions. [1, 2]