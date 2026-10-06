Pennsylvania records largest measles outbreak in decades in state

The US state of Pennsylvania has recorded more than 1,000 cases of measles this year, state health officials said today, making it the largest outbreak in the state in more than three decades, the Associated Press reported, BTA reported.

The United States is experiencing its worst year for measles since 1991, with nearly 3,900 cases reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The country has recorded eight measles-related deaths in the past two years – more than the total number of deaths recorded in the previous three decades.

Since the beginning of last year, several states have reported large outbreaks, including Texas and Utah, as well as South Carolina, where the outbreak was the largest with 997 reported cases.

New York Governor Kathy Hockley declared a state of emergency today in the state due to measles cases in neighboring states and in rural New York. The executive order expands the number of people who can give measles vaccines to paramedics, midwives and others, and allows nurses to join doctors in making appointments for tests. The state has had more than 100 cases this year.

Health officials say the current outbreak in Pennsylvania began in April, west of Philadelphia. There have been 1,004 cases, including 198 hospitalizations and five deaths, health officials said. Health experts attribute such outbreaks to low vaccination rates, the AP noted.