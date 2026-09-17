The visit of the year! Donald Trump will give Xi Jinping the rare honor of welcoming him as he gets off the plane in Was

American President Donald Trump will give his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the rare honor of welcoming him on Wednesday as he gets off the plane, at the beginning of the Chinese leader's state visit to Washington, according to information that Agence France-Presse has received from an American representative, BTA reports.

The welcoming ceremony with the participation of the American president, who plans to welcome Xi Jinping with full state honors, is scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base, where the Chinese president's plane is expected to land around 4:00 p.m. local time (11:00 p.m. Bulgarian time), indicated the source.

It is extremely rare for Donald Trump, who usually expects his high-ranking guests straight to the White House, to greet them in this way on the runway. The previous such occasion was when he welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the summit in Alaska a little over a year ago, AFP notes.

China today criticized a new US bill on sanctions against Russia, which could have a significant impact on Beijing as one of the largest buyers of Russian energy resources, DPA reported.

The bill, approved by both chambers of the US Congress, is about to be sent to President Donald Trump for signature. It gives the president the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on major buyers of Russian oil and natural gas.

China maintains "normal economic and trade relations with all countries in the world on the basis of equality and mutual benefit," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun.

Such cooperation is not directed against a third party, Guo said, adding that other countries should neither interfere nor exert pressure.

China also opposes the extraterritorial application of laws that have no basis in international law and have not been approved by the UN Security Council, the spokesman said.

The US House of Representatives approved the bill yesterday, after the texts were previously adopted by the Senate. The measure aims to limit Russia's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

The bill includes direct sanctions against Russian officials and companies, as well as measures targeting Russian oil and natural gas exports.

The document gives Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on imports from countries that are among the five largest buyers of Russian crude oil or natural gas and continue to make such purchases.

China and India, which are among the largest buyers of Russian energy resources, could be particularly affected by the measures.

The dispute comes at a sensitive time in US-China relations, with Chinese President Xi Jinping expected in Washington next week.

Earlier today, India warned Washington that new US measures against Russian oil purchases could affect their bilateral relations.