US warns citizens in Middle East

US diplomatic missions in the Middle East have warned US citizens to be especially careful due to heightened tensions over Yemen and the risk of further disruptions to regional transport. The latest State Department warnings state that the situation in a number of countries remains complex, and travelers should closely monitor official embassy and airline announcements.

In separate alerts for Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, US authorities warn of increased risk in the region. For Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Bahrain and other countries, the State Department points to threats related to missiles and drones, as well as possible attacks on American interests and transportation infrastructure.

Risk for flights and airspace

The warnings state that travelers should be prepared for canceled or diverted flights, temporary airspace closures and disruptions in transportation links. The State Department reminds that there are also official aviation restrictions in the region by the US authorities due to risks to civil aviation.

For Jordan, the US warning also notes the ongoing risk of drone and missile attacks, which according to the document could lead to serious disruptions to commercial flights. For Iraq, the State Department said that some targets of previous attacks have included airports and other facilities associated with the United States.

What is behind the warning

Washington has linked the increased risk to the actions of the Yemeni movement “Ansar Allah“, known as the Houthis, which the United States considers to be backed by Iran. The warnings state that tensions over Yemen could also affect neighboring countries, especially sea and air routes in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf.

The State Department urges American citizens in the region to monitor local and diplomatic communications, check the status of their flights and follow the instructions of airlines and local authorities. For Yemen, the warning itself remains at the highest level - “do not travel“, and for Saudi Arabia and some of the other affected countries, the risk is also assessed as elevated.

Sources: US State Department, Reuters