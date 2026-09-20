The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, made a series of statements in the last hours, in which she touched on the elections taking place in Russia, the security around the polling stations, the actions of Ukraine and Moscow's relations with Western countries.

Zakharova called on Russians to vote

Against the backdrop of the last day of the State Duma elections, Zakharova called on Russian citizens to exercise their right to vote.

According to her, participation in the elections is of particular importance in the current “turbulent conditions“. She stated that the future of the country depends on personal responsibility and civic activism.

Zakharova also criticized calls for so-called protest voting. She warned that such actions, in her opinion, could distract voters from their responsibility and subsequently make it more difficult to hold elected deputies accountable.

She called on citizens to vote for candidates from whom they can subsequently demand an account of their work.

Comment on election security

In another statement, Zakharova commented on the work of election commission members in Russian regions where authorities have reported drone attacks.

She said that she was impressed that election administration officials continued to perform their duties despite reports of drones near polling stations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman linked these attacks to Ukraine's actions and sharply criticized the Ukrainian side. The allegations about the origin and goals of the specific attacks are part of the Russian official position.

Kiev and NATO

Zakharova also stated that, in her opinion, the Ukrainian authorities are NATO's “main tool” in its attempts to disrupt the Russian elections.

She linked her allegations to information about attacks on election infrastructure and communication systems in various parts of Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Kiev and Western countries of attempts to influence domestic political processes in Russia. Ukraine and NATO countries reject such Russian accusations.

„My family has lived and will live in Russia“

In one of her latest statements, Zakharova also commented on a personal topic related to the place where her family lives.

She stated that her family has always lived in Russia and will continue to live there.

Her statement was made in connection with a conversation about the elections and the future of the country. Zakharova emphasized that, in her opinion, both the development of Russia and the lives of the people themselves depend on the will of the citizens.

Moscow continues with its sharp rhetoric

Zakharova's series of statements comes at a time when the three-day voting in the State Duma elections is ending in Russia, and the Russian authorities are reporting drone attacks and attempts to influence the election infrastructure.

The main accents in her words are related to an appeal to Russians to participate in the elections, accusations against Kiev for actions against the election process, and criticism of Western policy towards Russia.

Zakharova's positions represent the official line of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Some of the accusations and assessments made by her are political statements, for which there are different positions and assessments in the public space.

Source: TASS