Spanish police stop school attack plan

Spanish police have prevented a mass attack on a school planned by a minor, BNR reported, citing data from the Spanish authorities. According to the information, a large knife was found during a search of the child's home.

According to the investigation, the boy was incited to violence in online groups with extreme content. The police indicate that he was recruited through the Discord platform in closed networks for sharing videos of brutal violence.

The publication also says that the plan was related to the idea of presenting the perpetrator as a “saint“ - a term used to glorify the authors of school attacks. The identity of the child and the specific location where the attack was supposed to take place are being withheld for security reasons.

Since the boy is under 14, he is not criminally responsible and cannot be charged, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether other minors were involved in the preparation.

The case comes amid concerns in Spain about a rise in violence and bullying among children and teenagers. The report also cites a report by the prosecutor's office, according to which crimes committed by children under 14 have increased by more than 70%, and cases of school bullying are also on the rise.

Sources: BNR Novinite, Reuters