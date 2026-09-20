US reports four killed in Caribbean strike

The US military said four people were killed in a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean Sea that it said was being used for drug trafficking. The information was released by the US military, and the Associated Press specifies that the operation is part of an ongoing US campaign against vessels suspected of drug trafficking.

According to the US military, the strike targeted a boat suspected of carrying drugs. The military did not identify the dead or provide details about the vessel's route or what group it may have been affiliated with.

US campaign continues in the region

The Associated Press notes that this is the latest such operation in the Caribbean as part of the US forces' campaign against suspected drug traffickers. The agency also points out that the number of people killed in this series of strikes has already increased significantly in recent months.

The US military has not publicly presented evidence that the specific vessel was transporting drugs, but it claims that it was linked to trafficking. Such strikes provoke criticism and questions in the region, including about the scale of the operation and its legal basis, but the US military has not announced new details at this time.

Sources: BTA, Associated Press