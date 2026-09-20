Suspicious fire guts hotel in Folkestone

British police are investigating a suspicious fire at the seaside Grand Burstin Hotel in Folkestone, Kent, after around 280 people were evacuated from the building, Kent Police and Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.

According to police, the fire started in the early hours of Saturday, September 19, 2026, and investigators are now looking for witnesses and footage from cameras and car dashcams. Authorities said there was reason to believe the fire was deliberately set.

26 fire engines and ongoing firefighting

26 fire engines were called to the scene, with other emergency services including ambulance services and Kent Police also working. Three fire engines were later left on duty while firefighters tackled the remaining blazes.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was under control but there were still smouldering hot spots on the scene and crews were monitoring the building overnight. The service also expects an assessment of the hotel's structural condition.

One person in hospital with minor injuries

Emergency services treated several people at the scene and one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, BNR reports, citing local authorities. Folkestone and Hythe City Council has set up a centre to accommodate and support evacuees.

The Grand Burstin Hotel is located on the seafront in Folkestone and is among the large hotels in the area. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not yet reported any arrests in the case.

Sources: BNR, Kent Police, Kent Fire and Rescue Service