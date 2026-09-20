Over $45 Billion Costs US War with Iran

The US cost of the war with Iran has reached $45.1 billion, according to the latest Pentagon estimate provided to Congress. However, the amount does not include all direct and indirect damages, so the final cost of the conflict is likely to be higher.

As of September 3, direct military costs amounted to $43.6 billion, and another $1.5 billion was needed for additional fuel costs. This figure does not include funds for the restoration of damaged US military bases and buildings, as well as some indirect operating costs.

The new estimate is significantly higher than previous estimates. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the war had cost about $38 billion by August 1, while the Pentagon said in July it was about $37.5 billion.

A large part of the costs are related to the ammunition used and the need to replenish military stocks. According to the Congressional Budget Office, if the current intensity of the military operations is maintained, the cost of the US could be another $2-3 billion per month, and the amount could increase if there is a new escalation.

The Pentagon has already warned of shortages of some key ammunition as a result of the prolonged operations. A separate report by the department's inspector general points to damage to American equipment and military infrastructure in the region, which further increases the financial pressure.