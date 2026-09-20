North Korea fires ballistic missile

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Sunday, South Korean authorities said. The missile was fired from the coastal city of Wonsan. As a result, the presidential administration in Seoul called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council.

Earlier, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported an "unidentified projectile" fired from North Korea's east coast, without providing further details. The South Korean government later clarified that it was a short-range ballistic missile.

The new test comes amid a series of North Korean military demonstrations in recent weeks. Earlier in September, Pyongyang announced that it had conducted a joint exercise with missiles, artillery and drones, which the North Korean side said had demonstrated "tremendous destructive power."

The latest launch also comes after US President Donald Trump ordered a significant reduction in the annual US-South Korean Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, linking the decision to an attempt to restore diplomatic dialogue with Kim Jong-un.