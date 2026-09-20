Gergana Passy: The elections in Russia are predetermined

The elections in Russia are predetermined and have no real intrigue, as in countries like North Korea and China. This was said by diplomat and former Minister for European Affairs Gergana Passy in the program “This Sunday“ on bTV, on the occasion of the concluding three-day parliamentary elections in Russia.

Passy commented that in her opinion the vote in Russia will not significantly affect either Bulgaria or Europe, because the result is clear in advance. She also drew a parallel with the elections in countries where, in her words, there is practically no free choice.

In the conversation, Passy also drew attention to the war in Ukraine. She pointed out that in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, there is a strong militarization, changes in education and forced imposition of citizenship.

According to her, the greater risk for Bulgaria and Europe comes from China, especially in economic terms. Passy said that a consensus has been forged in the European Union over the past two years that China poses a serious threat to the continent's industrial base.

She also pointed out that Chinese companies are heavily subsidized and that when investing in Europe, Beijing often acts with resources and models that put pressure on the local economy. In this regard, Passy warned that European countries should approach Chinese investments carefully.

Her statement comes against the backdrop of the Russian parliamentary elections, which, according to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, were not monitored by its mission, after Russia did not extend an invitation to do so. The Associated Press reported that the ruling party “United Russia“ is on track to maintain its dominant position in the State Duma.

Sources: bTV News, Associated Press, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe