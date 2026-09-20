Former Malaysian PM Remains in Jail for Unpaid Fine

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will remain in the Kajang Prison for the time being after his conditional pardon requires him to first pay a fine of 50 million ringgit, or about $12.3 million, his legal team said on Sunday.

On September 18, the Pardons Board, chaired by King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, granted Najib the right to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest. However, the decision is conditional and stipulates that he will be transferred home only after fulfilling certain requirements, including paying the fine.

In a statement issued by law firm Shafee & Co, Najib said he and his defense are still studying the terms of the ruling and working on implementing them. Until then, he will remain in prison.

If he complies with the terms, the former prime minister will be able to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until August 23, 2028. If he fails to comply, his conditional pardon could be revoked and he will have to remain in prison.

Najib Razak was Malaysia's prime minister from 2009 to 2018 and was convicted in a case related to a huge corruption scandal surrounding state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The house arrest ruling has already caused political tension within Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's ruling coalition. Democratic Action Party leader and Transport Minister Anthony Loke offered his resignation in protest at the ruling.