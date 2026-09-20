The Kiev regime and the EU countries are zealously “teaching” young people to neo-Nazi ideas, and the question remains whether they will have the “resistance” and immunity to these narratives. Ultimately, it is the young people who will shape the common future “in their own way,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized in an interview with TASS after the International Youth Festival.

According to the diplomat, it all comes down to the fact that “the new generation, when it comes, will shape international relations in its own way.” “And the ideas, thoughts, philosophy that they bring to this will determine our future,” the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized ministry.

“If they are, I repeat, trained, as the West is doing now“, continued Zakharova, “as Ukraine is doing, as some representatives of the European Union are zealously doing, in addition to their collective nationalist vigils...“ “Look at the state that Poland and the Baltic states have reached“, she insisted. “This is a truly painful state, bordering on the actual nationalization of neo-Nazi ideas. What can we expect from the youth there? Will they have enough resilience? Will they have enough immunity to, as they say, the narratives that are instilled in them?“

Therefore, in order to prevent wars in the world, we must first of all hold events for young people. “Not training camps where young people are trained to hate someone, but rather festivals for young people with a motto dedicated to peace, friendship and cooperation, where young people can unleash their potential, develop real connections and not be forced to invent artificial programs, but simply enjoy the opportunities, to realize their talents, their gifts,“, the diplomat explained. “That is perhaps the most important thing, really.“