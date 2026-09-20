The European Union and Georgia condemned the presidential elections held in South Ossetia and stated that they do not recognize their legal consequences. The vote took place on September 18, and according to the local Central Election Commission, the winner was Marat Kambolov, who received about 85% of the votes with a voter turnout of nearly 73%.

The EU stated that it does not recognize the constitutional and legal framework under which the so-called presidential elections in South Ossetia were held. In an official statement, Brussels said the vote had no legal force and reiterated its support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry also called the elections illegal and said that holding them in the Tskhinvali region contradicted fundamental principles of international law. Tbilisi called on the international community to condemn the vote and respond politically and legally.

Marat Kambolov is a former Russian federal official from North Ossetia. He took over as South Ossetian Prime Minister in June after the then President Alan Gagloev left office and became an advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moscow welcomed the vote result as confirmation of the region's desire for closer relations with Russia.