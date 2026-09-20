Israeli strikes on South Lebanon continue

Israeli aircraft carried out two consecutive airstrikes on the city of Nabatieh in South Lebanon, after which a third strike hit an ambulance team sent to the area of the attacks. This was reported by Al Jazeera and the Lebanese state agency NNA.

According to NNA, the first two strikes were on the “Old Square“ neighborhood in Nabatieh al-Fawqa. The third was aimed at a medical team that was moving to the site after the previous attacks. At the time of initial reports, there was no confirmed information about the number of casualties or injuries in the specific incident.

Al Jazeera reports that the attack is taking place against the backdrop of ongoing fighting between Israel and “Hezbollah“. According to Lebanese authorities, cited by the media, since the beginning of the current phase of the conflict on March 2, at least 4,386 people have been killed and about 12,400 have been injured.

The strike on the medical team comes at a time when security in southern Lebanon remains severely deteriorated. Reuters reports that Israeli forces continue operations in the area, while the UN mission UNIFIL prepares for a planned withdrawal at the end of 2026. The head of the mission, Major General Diodato Abagnara, warned that a smooth transition to a greater role for the Lebanese army is critical to avoiding a security vacuum.

Israel and Lebanon are due to hold a new round of talks in Rome in October in an attempt to advance a framework agreement on border security. According to Reuters, the main contentious issues remain the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the disarmament of “Hezbollah“.