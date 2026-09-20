Two German citizens detained at the Louvre for performance

Two German citizens were detained at the Louvre after they attached their paintings to the wall in the hall where the famous “Mona Lisa“ by Leonardo da Vinci is exhibited.

The incident occurred at around 15:30 local time. The two men used tape to attach two of their works measuring 30 by 40 centimeters.

They attached two of their paintings

One of the paintings was a self-portrait of one of the men, depicted in armor. The second work showed two men and a woman.

After the works were attached, the museum's security officers reacted quickly and detained the two offenders. The police were also called to the scene.

During questioning, the detainees stated that they had organized the performance for fun.

The wall was slightly damaged

The incident caused slight damage to the wall in the hall. The “Mona Lisa“ itself was not affected.

The museum has taken the necessary steps to remove the paintings placed without permission and to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident attracted attention because of the location of the performance — the hall, which houses one of the most recognizable works of world art.

The Louvre is once again at the center of attention

The incident occurs less than a year after the major robbery at the Louvre in October 2025, when valuable jewels from the French royal and imperial collections were stolen from the museum.

In the current case, there is no evidence of stolen works or any damage to the exhibits. The main damage is to the wall of the hall, and the two German citizens have been handed over to the police.

The investigation must determine whether charges will be brought against them for violating security rules and damaging museum property.