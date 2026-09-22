Plane, probably F-16, crashed in Germany

A military plane, probably an F-16, crashed at the US Spangdalem air base in the German province of Rhineland-Palatinate, and one person was injured in the incident, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing German media.

The plane crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon. According to SWR, two planes took off from the base, one of which crashed. The pilot probably managed to eject.

A large-scale operation was deployed in the area of the base, involving fire and police teams. According to initial information, the incident occurred on or near the runway, and residents of the nearby town of Binsfeld saw a large column of smoke.

F-16 fighter jets are stationed at Spangdahlem, as well as American transport aircraft.

There has been no official statement about the crash at this time.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Tagesschau, SWR