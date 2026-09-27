Eight countries call for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait

Foreign ministers and senior officials from Australia, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Poland, South Korea and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement calling for peace in the Taiwan Strait.

The eight countries said they “encourage dialogue and oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait“. They also stressed the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The statement noted that the security and prosperity of Europe and the Indo-Pacific are “increasingly closely linked,” and the parties committed to strengthening cooperation between the two regions.

“We reaffirm the need to counter hybrid threats in all areas and ensure the resilience of our societies,” the representatives said.

They reaffirmed their commitment to protecting and strengthening the multilateral system based on international law.

“We will work in partnership to advance reforms in the United Nations to strengthen the organization and improve its effectiveness and sustainability,” the joint statement said.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the position, saying said it demonstrated the continued international attention to peace in the Taiwan Strait.

The ministry said Taiwan would continue to strengthen its defense capabilities and the resilience of the entire society, as well as deepen cooperation with its democratic partners.