"Alternative for Germany" seeks mayoral posts in Lower Saxony

In the northwestern German state of Lower Saxony, runoffs have begun to elect mayors and heads of administrative districts in a number of municipalities, DPA reported. A total of 123 runoffs are being held, BTA reported.

For the first time, the anti-immigrant party "Alternative for Germany" (AfG) may win a top municipal post in Lower Saxony. The party has three candidates running in the race.

In Salzgitter, Patricia Mayr of the AfG is facing Mayor Frank Klingebihl of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party of Friedrich Merz, who has held the position since 2006.

In Münster (Heidekreis district), independent candidate Anna Adamczak is facing Christoph Weinand of the AfG, and in Bokenem, independent candidate Jens Lühr is competing with AfD candidate Felix Muhl.

In all three cases, the AfG candidates were significantly behind in the first round.

In addition to the races in which the AfG is participating in the runoff, surprises are also possible in several large cities and metropolitan areas.

In the provincial capital of Hanover, the incumbent mayor Belit Onay of the Green Party is seeking to defend his position against Axel von der Oe of the center-left German Social Democratic Party (SPD), while in the Hanover region his rivals are Eva Bender (SPD) and Oliver Junck (CDU).