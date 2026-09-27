Armed with Kalashnikovs killed 17 people in South Africa, police are searching for them

Police in the Republic of South Africa said they are searching for suspects in a shooting at a restaurant in the town of Wedella, southwest of Johannesburg, in which 17 people were killed and 15 were injured, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The motives for the attack are not yet known, the South African Police Service reported on the social network Ex.

"According to police information, the suspects were armed with "Kalashnikov" assault rifles and pistols," the statement said. The shooting took place yesterday evening and 15 people with gunshot wounds were taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time. Initial reports said the gunmen opened fire on patrons outside the restaurant before going inside and continuing to shoot.

In another mass shooting overnight, 10 people were killed in a shop in a town near Cape Town.

The two attacks came just days after another mass shooting at a house party near the eastern coastal city of Durban, which left 11 people dead, including a pregnant woman.

No arrests have been made in the two latest attacks. Police are reportedly searching for several armed suspects in connection with each of the shootings.