US President Donald Trump revealed to reporters what the casualties have been in recent months in the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

Trump did not reveal the sources he was referring to.

Trump said that 25,000 people were killed last month and another 32,000 the previous month in the war between Ukraine and Russia, Fox News reported. According to him, 97% of the victims are military.

„But whether they are soldiers or civilians, think about it: 32,000. Two months ago, 33,000 people died, this month 25,000 people died. "This is a shame," said the American president, who said Zelensky and Putin should reach an agreement to stop the war.