China has remained dissatisfied with the way the American media have covered the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the US. The reason is the conflict between President Donald Trump and three media outlets whose journalists were temporarily denied access to the White House, CNN reports.

According to the television, Chinese officials expected the visit to show Xi as an equal leader of the most powerful country in the world. However, restricted access to the White House has disrupted months of preparations for the visit, and representatives of both countries remain dissatisfied.

Ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico

On September 18, Trump decided to revoke access to the White House for CNN, MS NOW and Politico. The president said the outlets were spreading false news about his administration and called them “false.” He warned that the list could be expanded.

The three outlets challenged the decision in court. A federal judge temporarily ordered that journalists’ access be restored while the case is reviewed in more detail. The measure is for 14 days and does not constitute a final decision on the dispute.

The court order was issued at a time when the White House was hosting a program to welcome Xi Jinping. However, journalists from the three outlets were initially stopped at the entrance, leading to new tensions between the administration and the judiciary. Their access was later restored.

Sources: CNN