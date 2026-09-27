Seven killed in bus crash in Turkey

Seven people were killed and 13 were injured in a crash between a passenger van and a car in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep. The incident occurred near the rural area of Ajaroba, on the road between Gaziantep and Nurda.

The minibus was traveling between Hatay and Gaziantep and was carrying local citizens. According to Turkish media, 11 people were initially reported injured, but the number was later updated to 13. The injured were taken to hospitals in Gaziantep.

Gaziantep Deputy Governor Ilker Eker said: “According to initial data, seven of our citizens were killed and 13 were injured. None were seriously injured.“ He said that among the dead were two children and five adults, all of whom were in the passenger car. Eker cited improper overtaking by the car as the preliminary cause of the collision.

Teams from the police, gendarmerie, fire brigade, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency AFAD, the UMKE medical team and emergency services were sent to the scene. The identification of the deceased is ongoing.

Sources: NTV, Dunya, Yeni Birlik