Shooting on a bar terrace in France injures three people

Three people were injured in a shooting on the terrace of a bar-restaurant in Veniseau, near Lyon, BFM reported. The attack took place around 1:35-1:40 on the night of September 27 at the “Four Five“ establishment, located near the border with Saint-Fon.

An 18-year-old woman was hospitalized in a life-threatening condition. Two other victims suffered minor injuries, with two of the injured being transported to the “Edouard Herriot“ hospital in Lyon. "We have no latest information on her condition," the prosecutor told Agence France-Presse.

According to preliminary data, the attacker opened fire with an automatic or long-barreled firearm on people on the terrace. Witnesses say he arrived on an electric scooter and fled on the same vehicle. There is currently no report of a suspect being detained.

Around 20 shell casings were found at the scene, as well as bullet marks on the facade of the establishment. The investigation has been assigned to the Department of Organized and Specialized Crime of the Rhône department.

The prosecutor's office has opened a pre-trial investigation for attempted murder by an organized group. No connection has been established between the shooting and drug trafficking.

The establishment was also shot at in February

The bar-restaurant “Four Five“ was already the target of a shooting in February. Then one person was slightly injured by broken glass. It has not been announced whether the two cases are related.

Investigators continue to clarify the motives for the attack and search for the shooter.

Sources: BFM, Le Progrès