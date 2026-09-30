Ukraine reports 285 Russian drones in 12 hours: 254 neutralized

Ukrainian air defenses have neutralized 254 of a total of 285 Russian drones used in attacks against the country in the period from 6:30 to 18:30 on September 30. The data is from the Ukrainian Air Force and is preliminary, BTA reports.

According to the Ukrainian side, 174 of the attacking drones were jet-powered, while the rest included “Gerbera“ devices and other types of unmanned vehicles. Of the 254 drones neutralized, 146 were jet.

The Ukrainian Air Force also reported a ballistic missile fired in the eastern direction, as well as several barrage munitions of the “Banderol“ and “Dan-T“ types. As of 18:30, about 10 attack drones were still in Ukrainian airspace.

The large-scale air attack also affected the energy infrastructure. Due to an overload of the system, emergency power outages were introduced in parts of Kiev and in the Kiev, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions. Reuters reports serious damage to energy facilities and power outages in the capital and surrounding regions.

Ukrainian authorities define the attack as part of the increasing Russian pressure on energy infrastructure before winter. Russia, for its part, says its attacks are targeting military and infrastructure targets.