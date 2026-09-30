Russia summons Danish ambassador over military helicopter incident in Baltic Sea

Russia summoned Danish ambassador to Moscow and delivers protest note over September 14 incident between Danish military helicopter and Russian military ship in Baltic Sea. Russian Foreign Ministry calls Danish crew's actions provocative, BTA reports.

The incident took place in international waters near Denmark. According to Danish military, Russian ship fired two flares at Fennec helicopter, which was performing routine task of photographing Russian frigate. One of the flares passed close to the machine.

Moscow confirmed that Russian ship's crew used flares, but presented a different version of the reasons. Russia claims that the helicopter was performing dangerous maneuvers and that the crew's actions were taken to prevent a provocation.

Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in September that such flights by Danish military helicopters near Russian ships were unprecedented. Moscow claims that in a previous incident in 2025 it warned Copenhagen about dangerous maneuvers.

The Danish side, for its part, described the actions of the Russian ship as serious and said that the flares were fired without prior warning or radio communication. The incident occurred against the backdrop of heightened tension in the Baltic Sea and the increasing number of military and hybrid incidents in the region.