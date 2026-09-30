Latvia allows deployment of nuclear weapons on its territory if NATO decides

Latvia could accept nuclear weapons on its territory if necessary and a collective decision is made within NATO. This was stated by Latvian President Edgars Rinkėvičs, quoted by local media, reports News.bg.

“If such a need arises and NATO makes such a collective decision, nuclear weapons will be deployed in Latvia“, said Rinkėvičs. According to him, Latvian legislation does not contain legal obstacles to such deployment.

The statement comes against the backdrop of deepening defense cooperation between Latvia and France. On September 22, Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kullbergs announced that French President Emmanuel Macron had agreed to start talks on Latvia's possible participation in the French nuclear deterrence initiative. Paris has also committed to strengthening its military presence in Latvia, including in the field of air defense.

There is currently no decision on the deployment of French or other nuclear arsenals in Latvia. Rinkēvičs' statement outlines an option that could be implemented in a future collective NATO decision.

Latvia has been a member of NATO since 2004 and borders Russia. Against the backdrop of increased tension in the Baltic region, the topic of nuclear deterrence has gained additional relevance. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on September 30 that the Alliance sees no immediate threat to the territory of its member states from Russia.

During the Soviet era, military facilities related to the Soviet nuclear arsenal were located on the territory of present-day Latvia. After regaining independence in 1991, the nuclear weapons were withdrawn. In 2008, Latvia transferred its last stocks of highly enriched uranium to Russia under a program supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency.