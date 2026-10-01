Kirill Dmitriev described as “unusually wise“ the words of Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius that there is no real evidence that Russia is preparing actions against European Union countries.

Sinkevičius made the statement on September 29 at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. “Is there real evidence that our intelligence services have provided that Russia is preparing for something? There is none“, said the Lithuanian Prime Minister.

According to him, the risk from Russia remains, but does not change. Sinkevičius urged against making predictions about a Russian attack in the coming weeks or months, while stressing that Lithuania continues to strengthen its defense capabilities.

“Russia seeks to instill fear in order to divide our societies. But it will not succeed,“ said the Lithuanian prime minister. He added that the country is investing significantly in its military and defense potential and will continue to prepare.

Rutte: NATO has options for response

Mark Rutte said that NATO could respond to hybrid attacks attributed to Russia. He specified that the response would not always be public, symmetrical or proportionate. "It won't always be blow for blow, but we have the necessary capabilities to respond," the alliance's secretary general said.

Sinkevičius's statement came amid warnings from European intelligence agencies. Danish military intelligence has reported a growing risk of limited Russian strikes on infrastructure critical to supporting Ukraine, as well as hybrid threats.

The Lithuanian government, meanwhile, said Europe must step up its response to hybrid attacks, strengthen air defense, critical infrastructure protection and cybersecurity. Vilnius insists that the security of the eastern flank should be a common priority for the European Union.

Thus, the statements of the Lithuanian authorities draw a distinction between the lack of confirmed data on an imminent Russian military operation against an EU country and the need for constant preparation for hybrid and other threats.

Sources: UNN, Ara