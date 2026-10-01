Pezeshkian: Iran will not give up on dialogue with the US

Iran will not give up on dialogue with the US, despite the ongoing tension and military actions between the two countries, said President Masoud Pezeshkian, quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, BTA reports.

“We have never avoided negotiations and will not do so in the future”, said Pezeshkian. According to him, this remains in force despite the American strikes against Iran and regardless of previous ceasefire agreements.

The statement comes against the backdrop of recent diplomatic efforts to restore the cessation of hostilities in the region. Iran has presented a proposal through mediators that envisages a cessation of hostilities and a gradual restoration of shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz if certain conditions are met.

President Donald Trump has publicly rejected Tehran's proposal, but US and Iranian officials have continued to hold contacts through mediators. According to Reuters, Iran received the US response to its latest proposal on September 30.

Pezeshkian and other Iranian officials continue to say that a diplomatic solution remains possible. At the same time, Tehran insists that any restoration of shipping through Hormuz must be tied to the fulfillment of Iranian conditions.

In recent months, the United States and Iran have reached temporary ceasefire agreements, but they have not led to a permanent cessation of hostilities.