A new Associated Press/NORC survey shows a decline in public approval of the way President Donald Trump is handling the economy and the rising cost of living. Only 17% of American adults approve of his handling of the cost of living, and 26% approve of his economic policies overall - the lowest level in the survey so far, BTA reports.

About 65% of Americans believe that Trump's policies bear most of the responsibility for high prices, while others point to factors beyond the president's control. Among Republicans, the picture is different - 67% attribute high prices primarily to external factors, although about six in 10 disapprove of Trump's handling of the cost of living.

The survey also shows growing anxiety about basic expenses. About half of Americans are "very" or "extremely" worried about being able to afford gas, and about the same number express serious concern about food prices.

Approval of Trump's economic policies has fallen by 14 percentage points since March 2025. About 70% of respondents describe his performance on the cost of living as worse than expected, including a significant number of Republicans.

The dissatisfaction extends to other areas. Only about three in ten Americans approve of Trump's handling of trade negotiations, and 64% believe the president has gone too far with the tariffs. On Iran, 69% say the war was not worth it, while just 28% approve of Trump's handling of relations with Tehran.

Overall, about 30% approve of Trump's job performance as president, and about 60% believe the country is in worse shape than it was at the start of his second term. One area where he remains highly approved is border security, with about half of Americans giving him a positive rating.

The results come amid an active campaign ahead of the November midterm elections. Trump is visiting traditionally Republican-leaning states like Texas and Oklahoma, while Vice President J.D. Vance is campaigning in Florida. According to the AP, the efforts are also aimed at increasing turnout among Republican voters.

The survey also shows a difference in public attitudes under President Joe Biden during the inflation peak in 2022. At that time, Biden's economic approval was also low, but a smaller proportion of Americans linked high prices directly to his policies.