Iran reports six killed in operation against armed group in Zahedan

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has killed six people identified by Iranian authorities as members of a “terrorist group“, the state news agency IRNA reported, as quoted by Reuters. The information did not identify the dead or provide details of the operation, BTA reports.

The operation was carried out in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchistan province in southeastern Iran. The region, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the scene of clashes between Iranian security forces and armed groups for years.

According to IRNA, security forces have found and seized several explosive devices. Iranian authorities have accused some of the country's armed groups of having ties to foreign forces and engaging in cross-border smuggling. These accusations were not supported by further details in the statement.

The human rights organization Haalvsh, which monitors the situation in Sistan and Baluchestan, reported that armed clashes have begun in the Zahedan region between security forces and gunmen. According to the organization, the fighting began on Thursday morning.

A day earlier, an explosion was heard in Zahedan, which, according to the Fars news agency, citing local authorities, did not cause any damage.

The new incident comes amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States. Tehran is considering the US response to its latest proposal to restore a ceasefire, while Washington and Tehran continue diplomatic contacts through intermediaries. Reuters reports that Iran received the US response to its proposal on September 30.